Nigerian music superstar, 2face Idibia has reacted to comments that he was seeking to divert funds to be realized at the special fund raising concert tagged ‘Eargasm’.
The afro-pop legend declared that individuals thinking in that direction were insane.
He explained that proceeds were specifically meant for the Internally Displaced Persons, IPDs, to donate to their plight and alleviate their suffering.
“My attention is focused more on the individuals and organizations concerned with providing support for IDPs; people who murmur about hidden agenda don’t matter.
“If they are pessimists and haters then they need to be saved from themselves”, he told Vanguard.
”The 2face foundation’s first activity in January 2017 was Project 1.4-1.4, with which we sought to raise N14million in 14 days to assist IDP intervention work being undertaken by winners of the 2face peace awards.
”We launched million voices for peace project in 2012 and have a rich history of peace building initiatives.
”It’s primarily in the interest of peace that I called for the February 6th peaceful protest.
“And for anyone who thinks my image needs redemption for my commitment to peace building, I have absolutely no comment”, 2fcae added
