Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani- Kayode has commended Elder Solomon Asemota SAN and Gen. T.Y. Danjuma-led Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, which expressed sadness that Nigeria was drifting towards a needless conflict that could culminate in another war, if not well managed.Fani- Kayode in a statement on Sunday said: ‘ those that kill Christians and practice stealth jihad will set Nigeria on fire and not Asemota, T.Y. Danjuma and the Christian elders. He went further to say that their concerns are legitimate, their observations are pertinent and their counsel is wise. They have spoken the minds of over 90 million Nigerian Christians.“I commend the Elder Solomon Asemota SAN and Gen. T.Y. Danjuma-led Christian Elders Forum for warning the Buhari government to stop attempting to islamise Nigeria and I wholeheartedly endorse their position. ‘It is those that kill Christians and practice stealth jihad that will set this country on fire and not Asemota, T.Y. Danjuma and the Christian elders. ‘Their concerns are legitimate, their observations are pertinent and their counsel is wise.They have spoken the minds of over 90 million Nigerian Christians. ‘Their are the voices of restraint and reason and it is in the interest of the Federal Government to listen to them carefully, to consider their concerns and to take their admonitions very seriously if they want peace and unity in our country.‘Anything short of that will be unacceptable, will lead to greater division and will have devastating and long-term consequences for the future of our country”