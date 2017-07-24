A coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in Benue State, Alhaji Garus Gololo, has warned those asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign on the ground of ill-health to stop playing God, as they may even die before the ailing president.

According to Gololo, President Buhari could still contest in 2019 if he wishes because according to him, he has done well to deserve a second tenure.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, the herder said if God willed, President Buhari would still come back to the country alive and strong to preside over the affairs of the country even beyond his second term in office while some of those calling him unfit may die before him.

“Nigerians should stop playing God because God is not man at all. Yes, President Buhari is ill but he is still alive and if God wills, He can preserve him and he will live and return to Nigeria strong and fit to rule us even beyond his second tenure in office while some of those saying he is unfit can die anytime soon.

“Nigerians should continue to pray for Buhari’s speedy recovery and safe return to the country so he can continue his good work of repositioning the country beyond 2019. Governor Ortom too is doing well and should be allowed to come back for a second time.”

Gololo, assured that all MACBAN members would continue to sustain the good relationship they have built over the years with the Benue people and pledged support for the Samuel Ortom administration in the onerous task of actualising the desired peace and harmonious living in the state.