The leadership of Ojobo, host community to Shell Nigeria Plc in Burutu Council Area of Delta State, has appealed to the oil giant to provide basic amenities for the oil-rich community. The appeal came during an event to mark a successful community leadership election/swearing-in held about a month ago.Ojobo had been known for electoral violence over the years. The newly elected chairman, Chief Etito E. Ekolo, thanked the people of the community for the trust reposed in him and pledged to work hard for the well-being of the community.Ekolo also pledged to work for peace and unity of the community to ensure that the prevalent electoral violence in the community became a thing of the past. He decried the plight of the community being an oil producing community for decades without having access to good living conditions and urged Shell, Delta State and the federal government to do justice by providing electricity, potable water and a link road to the community.In his speech, the traditional ruler of Ojobo, Chief Thompson Brisibe, said that Shell started operations in the community since 1971, saying the community had been struggling for electricity and other amenities since then. He called on Shell and the federal government to attend to the plight of the people, stressing that the nation had been benefiting from the community’s oil for over 45 years with nothing to show for it.