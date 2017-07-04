Arrested Badoo suspect

The dreaded Badoo cult group has extended its gruesome killings of defenceless Nigerians to Ogun State, following the arrest of suspected members in Ogijo area of the state, weekend.the cult members resumed their gruesome killings in the state three weeks ago and had so far operated at Ogijo and Ipetero areas of Ogun. One of their victims was a six-year-old boy, whose head was reportedly smashed with a grinding stone. A second case was an attack on a family of five.This came as another suspected member of the cult was arrested in Ikorodu area of Lagos yesterday, but for the swift arrival of security agents, angry residents would have applied jungle justice on him.A resident of Ogijo, who simply gave his name as Chiogor, disclosed that a member of the cult was arrested last Saturday at Itasoni area of Ogijo, Shagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State by a vigilante group. He stated that the suspect owned up during investigation to be a member of the cult group.He said: “We took him to the Police station, where he confessed that they had 10 new hideouts along the Ogijo axis. ‘’He also confessed that they were behind the massacre of a family of five at Eskoba, another community in Ogijo.Their tongues, breasts and other parts of the body were cut off. For three weeks now, Ogijo has become a den of ritual killings, aside from the killing of the six-year-old boy at Itasoni.At the moment, residents of that part of Ogun State can’t sleep with their two eyes closed, since the invasion of the Badoo boys, and have joined members of the vigilante to watch over their environments, even as traditional rulers of the areas so far attacked have resorted to traditional means to tackle the problem. Some residents, particularly non-indigenes of Ogun State, have started relocating because, so far, those attacked were non-indigenes in the community.Also, yesterday, a suspected member of the Badoo cult was arrested around Benson area of Ikorodu. The suspect, it was gathered, stormed a building where he attempted to unleash mayhem on a 65-year-old-woman at about 2a.m. But he was said to have stumbled on an object which disturbing sound woke up his victim who subsequently raised the alarm upon sighting a stranger in her apartment.As a result, the suspect who attempted to escape was arrested. Eye-witnesses said when the bag he came with was searched, black oil, four Automated Teller Machine cards, three handkerchiefs and an Army camouflage were reportedly discovered inside. An eye-witness, who simply gave his name as Gbadamosi, said: “When he saw that the woman was awake, he hit her with a matchet. During interrogation, he disclosed that he lives in Ikorodu.“A woman, who claimed to be his mother later came to confirm that the suspect was the black sheep of the family and had once attacked her with a cutlass. He was beaten to a pulp until some soldiers came and took him to the Police.” Police sources hinted that the suspect was taken to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Yaba, where investigation had begun.