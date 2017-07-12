Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Wednesday asked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to declare the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.Shortly after he arrived from London, where he had gone to see the President, Osinbajo told journalists that Buhari was recovering and would soon return to the country.But Fayose said the Acting President was not telling Nigerians the truth about Buhari’s health, insisting that the President is incapacitated.Asked for proof of his assertion on the President’s health, Fayose threatened to release 11 different photographs depicting Buhari’s incapacitation.The governor accused the administration of running the country by deceit and propaganda, insisting that the acting President must declare to Nigerians the true state of the President’s health.Fayose, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, said Osinbajo’s claim that President Buhari is fast recuperating was not true.He described the acting President’s trip to London as diversionary.“Fayose said: “We pray for his ( Buhari’s) health and for him to come back in one piece. However, the claim of the Acting President that Buhari is recuperating fast was not true. The President is incapacitated, sick. There is no iota of truth that the President is in good condition.“In this age of technology, Osinbajo should be able to show Nigerians pictures and short videos of the President to show that he is okay. Nigerians want to see their President.“If they are not careful, I will release 11 photographs about the real health status of the President any moment from now.”The governor recalled his earlier warning on Buhari’s health in the build up to the 2015 general elections and regretted that the warning was ignored.