Nigerian singer and and Made Men Music artiste Tekno has set aside N5 million to support small businesses and students.





The singer took to his Twitter page yesterday to announce that he is prepared to help small businesses as well as students struggling to pay their fees, as long as they send proof.





See tweets below:









Tekno then went ahead to select those with genuine requests and assisted them by sending them the amount they needed. He also promised to continue Saturday, stating that he’ll give 5 people N100k each.

He also donated 200k to help a cancer patient with his treatment.