A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, Texas has died after getting electrocuted while using her cellphone in a bathtub. Madison Coe was taking a bath at her father's home in Lovington, New Mexico on Sunday morning when she got electrocuted.Family members say they believe the accident was caused either when she plugged in her phone while in the bathtub or grabbing the phone as it was being charged.
She had only recently graduated from eighth grade at Terra Vista Middle School. District officials released a statement to mourn her and express their sympathy.
The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that Frenship Independent School District mourns the loss of Madison Coe. We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together,”
