An unidentified teenager has sold two of his father’s Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) valued at N7.5 million for N350, 000 in Umuahia, capital of Abia state to buy hard drugs.Commander National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Abia State, Akingbade Bamidele, disclosed this yesterday at the inaugural lecture of the symposium on substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking for Senior Secondary School Students.The symposium was organised by the National Committee on Narcotics and Substance Abuse under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in commemoration of the International Day Against Illicit Drug Trafficking.Bamidele, who spoke on ‘illicit drug and the law’, said the teenager was later brought to the agency’s facility for counseling and rehabilitation.”There’s a boy at Umuahia that his father brought to us for counselling.“He sold two vehicles: a Lexus and a Forerunner worth 7.5m for N350, 000.“Do you know why? The reason is because he was involved in drug abuse and has gotten to dependent stage where there’s absolutely nothing he cannot sell just to buy drugs.“It was a situation of keep this vehicles for me and just be giving me drugs. You notice when things began to miss at home that something is wrong.”The NDLEA boss, who attributed high rate of violence crime amongst youths to drug abuse and consumption of illicit drugs, warned them ignorance of the law is not an excuse.“The cult boys that cut the heads of other students at Uturu and used them for goal posts when they were arrested, we went and tested them and it was clear they were high on drugs to severe another’s head for goals post,” Bamidele added.