A group of traditional rulers from Rivers State, on Sunday said prayers of popular cleric T.B. Joshua has stopped killings, kidnappings and cultism in their community.

A post published on Joshua’s official Facebook Page explained how a group of six community leaders from Omoku, an oil-rich area in Rivers State, had visited The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos in May 2017 to seek for “God’s intervention”.

HRH Eze GE Ogidi told congregants that the community had previously invited several “prominent ministers of God in Nigeria” to organize crusades in the region and pray against the menace without any visible change.

According to him, after their visit, to T.B. Joshua, “We can now sleep with our eyes closed.

“The regular shooting, killing and stealing has disappeared. Our land has been delivered.”

The traditional rulers were accompanied by five other elders representing various clans in Rivers State to seek for similar intervention in their own communities.

It would be recalled that APC Chieftain Franklin Obi, his wife and son were among those gruesomely murdered in Omoku.

Rivers State has over the years witnessed several killings and kidpappings.

Last Friday, Nigerian Navy explained how it foiled an attempted hijack of merchant vessel (MV) UAL HOUSTON, around Bonny Fairway Buoy in Port Harcourt.