A taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly making sexual advances and touching a customer;s breast while on board his taxi.

According to a twitter user @juiciestofjays,the incident happened on Friday.

The driver identified as Iniobong who was driving a teal Honda Accord with plate number EKY-114DM was arrested after the lady called him out on twitter for touching her breast.

She wrote “So I’m in a taxify & the driver keeps taking many many sexual orientation becomes the topic & I say I’m a lesbian.

“This guy reached out to me & squeezed my nipple. you can’t even imagine my shock.

“He said “lesbians don’t react to male touch so I was curious”

“I’m a fucking rider & a stranger. how is this ok?

“Iniobong driving a teal Honda Accord with plate number EKY-114DM needs to be taken off the platform immediately or else.”

In the video attached online, the driver was seen begging the lady in question to pardon him and not press charges after he dropped her off at her house.

However ,the driver upon arrest has been blocked from the platform and will be charged to court for sexual assault soon.



