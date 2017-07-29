IG user @vanladi, last night narrated how he was allegedly manhandled by security aides attached to Taraba state governor when he challenged the governor for delaying their flight for six hours. Read his account below:

"I booked an @overland flight from Jalingo to Abuja for 1pm today and when we all got to the airport we were told there was gonna be a 30mins delay which we agreed to. We waited for 2 hours without any information from the airline or the airport authorities.

After 2 hours, I and my colleagues got so hungry that we had to look for food at the closest location to the airport which is the Nysc camp mammy market all because the airport is at a remote location far away from the town. All passengers at the airport kept complaining when minutes became hours and there no sign of us taking off soon.

Finally at 7pm we were called to board only for us to be delayed in the plane further,few mins later the Governor of the state walks into the plane without the courtesy to apologize for keeping us from 1pm to 7pm(6 good hours).

I then walk up to him and explain "sir I am a law abiding and tax paying citizen just like the other people on the plane whom u delayed from 1pm till now and we were not given the courtesy of an apology from the airline or from your office.

This isn't fair to us sir and I just tot I express my griviance" (wetin I talk bad?). Before I knew it his aides rushed into the plane and started raining abuses on me and slapping me...dragged me out of the plane that who gave me the right to talk to "their governor" that he has the right to keep all of us till tomao if he wants to.

I just looked with shock....a flight that I paid for with my hard earned money fah! Well he later called them to order and told them he wanted to see me. He explained he didn't know he kept us and I replied that his office knew and it was their job to offer apology and refreshment to us.

Later I found out even the hostess and pilot had to go source for food when hunger started dealing with them.

The painful part is that passengers in the airport that were complaining and shouting to the airline operatives while we waited for the flight kept mute and others joined the aides in berating me for talking to "their Governor".