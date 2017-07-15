Following attacks by suspected herdsmen in Sarduana Local Government Area of Taraba State, a group of ethnic nationalities in the state, under the aegis of Save Our Souls Group, has asked the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to bring the leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to book for alleged atrocities committed by herdsmen in the state.The group said to get justice for those killed during the attacks, it had engaged about 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria to handle the case at the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands. It said the herdsmen had committed acts of genocide against their people over the years.In a petition signed by its President, Othman Dan Ali, and Secretary, Helen Adi, the group said the Presidency could not continue to ignore the assault on lives and properties by the rampaging herdsmen who, according to them, had killed many non-Fulani citizens in virtually all the states of the federation. It added that the government should not pretend as if lives of non-Fulani do not count.The petition read, “Forgive us sir, but while we await your response, we have concluded with our lawyers to begin arrangement for a suit to be sent to ICC for all the atrocities committed in our land. We have also decided to lead a nationwide protest and even in the Diaspora to save us from annihilation.“As we write this, the Fulani have perfected plans to wipe us out in their renowned reprisal policy. No arrests have been made of persons openly vowing to kill us all. No attempt has been made to investigate the claims. No one has been summoned to explain the reprisals.“In our own state, Taraba, we have lost uncountable number of Tiv, Jukun and Kuteb in repeated attacks by Fulani. While appreciating your commitment to peaceful coexistence, we are strongly moved to write you and seek redress for many years in which we have lost countless souls and food items on our farmlands.”