There is serious tension in Otokutu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State as suspected ritualists murdered an unidentified teenager under the popular Otokutu bridge.

Residents as well as indigenes of the community were in tears when the scene was visited by Daily post, a haven for ritualists which was crowded by commercial tricycle operators, commuters and security operatives.

An indigene of the community, Mr. Patrick Oghene said they were shocked when they woke up on Monday morning, July 10 and discovered that the teenager had been murdered by suspected ritualists.

“It was so surprising that after killing her, they dressed her body and kept her on top of the bridge, this is really getting out of hands.”

Another resident who craved anonymity criticized police officers for not doing their security job enough in the area at night, just as he alleged that they are only good at extorting money from motorists.

The remains of the teenage girl were still at the bridge as her immediate family and relatives are yet to come and identify the lifeless body.

The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka did not respond to calls put across to his mobile phone for confirmation.