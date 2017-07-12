Senator representing Bayelsa East District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has described the Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis that has been rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a victory for democracy.The apex court, on Wednesday, sacked Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, handed leadership of the party to the Senator Ahmed Markafi-led National Working Committee, NWC.In a statement issued to newsmen, the Common Sense Senator and founder of the Silverbird Entertainment Group who expressed joy that the nightmare plaguing the party has become over however cautioned that party members should not gloat over the ruling but should all extend brotherly hands to make the party more formidable.Senator Bruce also said that the ruling entails “no victor, no vanquished.”“We are happy this nightmare is over. There is no victor no vanquished. This is also, not a time to gloat. I call on all sides to stretch out a hand of brotherhood to rebuild our great party.“Peace is better than war and unity, better than division. This judgement is indeed a victory for democracy and together, the PDP can return to being a formidable alternative to the ruling government.”