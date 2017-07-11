The Supreme Court will on Wednesday resolve the lingering leadership dispute plaguing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).This was contained in hearing notices sent to parties in the dispute by the court’s registry on Monday.The Supreme Court on May 25 reserved judgment on the appeal challenging the affirmation of Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the PDP.The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who presided over the case, reserved the judgment after counsel to parties adopted their written addresses.Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led PDP Caretaker Committee had on March 16 filed the appeal against Sheriff’s position as PDP chairman.The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt on February 27 declared Sheriff as authentic national chairman of the party.Counsel to Sheriff, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), described Makarfi’s appeal as abuse of court process.He said Makarfi failed to seek the leave of court before filing the application.Olujimi also submitted that the Makarfi’s faction seized to be recognised following the appeal court’s judgment.Makarfi’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanikpekun (SAN), prayed the court to disregard the argument advanced by Sheriff’s counsel, adding that the submissions were baseless.