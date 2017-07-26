The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the Central states of the country on Wednesday morning with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Minna, Abuja and Jalingo.NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Tuesday in Abuja, also predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over Yola, Minna, Lafia, Makurdi, Abuja and Lokoja later in the day.It added that the central region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 24 to 31 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.The agency predicted that the South-Eastern states would experience cloudy morning with intermittent rains over Obudu, Ikom, Ogoja, Enugu, Abakaliki, Awka and Onitsha during the afternoon and evening hours.It also predicted cloudy morning over the South-West with chances of intermittent rains over Akure, Ibadan, Ado-Ekiti and Abeokuta during the afternoon and evening hours.NiMet added that the South-south region would experience isolated morning rains over Warri, Lagos, Yenagoa, Portharcourt, Calabar and Eket as well as the entire region during afternoon and evening hours.According to the agency, the entire southern states will have day and night temperatures of 27 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.NiMet predicted that the Northern States would experience morning cloudy conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Yelwa, Maiduguri and Nguru as well as the entire region in the afternoon and evening.According to NiMet, the region is expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 34 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms activities across the country in the next 48 hours due to influx of moisture into the atmosphere,” NiMet predicted.