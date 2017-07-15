On Friday night, Nigeria lost their second Group B game of the six-a-side Star Sixes Football tournament, for national team legends in London.The team captained by Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, had defeated China 3-2 with Daniel Amokachi and Aiyegbeni scoring in their first game on Thursday.However, in their second fixture at the O2 Arena, Alessandro Del Piero opened scoring, before Stefano Fiore doubled the Azzurri’s lead.Aiyegbeni then netted a consolation goal for Nigeria and his third of the tournament, with seven minutes left on the clock.The Nigerians will face Brazil in their last group game on Saturday.