There's no stopping Speed Darlington at all. The US-based Nigerian artiste has fallen hard for actress Tonto Dikeh and he chose to declare his love by recording a video of him singing a special number to the mother-of-one.

He shot the video from his music studio in the US and personalised the song by mentioning Tonto's nickname in it. 
He sang: "Fendi phone case oh, dey make her very happy oh. I get dollar for my account oh. She go dey happy all the time. Tontolet nwanyioma, I ma n'imasikwalum nnukwu. I get dollar for my account oh, you go dey happy all the time."
Darlington proceeded to mention a photo of Tonto Dikeh dressed in a wedding gown and expressed hopes that it was for a movie scene and not that she's actually married.
He wrote: *Wink* *Wink* @tontolet I hope that video of you in a wedding gown is just for the movies.

See the funny video below.

