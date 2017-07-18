There's no stopping Speed Darlington at all. The US-based Nigerian artiste has fallen hard for actress Tonto Dikeh and he chose to declare his love by recording a video of him singing a special number to the mother-of-one.
He shot the video from his music studio in the US and personalised the song by mentioning Tonto's nickname in it.
He shot the video from his music studio in the US and personalised the song by mentioning Tonto's nickname in it.
He sang: "Fendi phone case oh, dey make her very happy oh. I get dollar for my account oh. She go dey happy all the time. Tontolet nwanyioma, I ma n'imasikwalum nnukwu. I get dollar for my account oh, you go dey happy all the time."
Darlington proceeded to mention a photo of Tonto Dikeh dressed in a wedding gown and expressed hopes that it was for a movie scene and not that she's actually married.
He wrote: *Wink* *Wink* @tontolet I hope that video of you in a wedding gown is just for the movies.
See the funny video below.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.