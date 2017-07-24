The governors of the South West states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ekiti on Monday morning converged on Abeokuta, to discuss the development of the geopolitical zone.It is coming under the umbrella of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN Commission).The governors are the host governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Akinwunmi Ambode, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Ayodele Fayose.The meeting commenced at exactly 12.48pm, with the welcome address from the host governor, preceded by the observance of one meeting silence for late Director- General of the DAWN Commission, Dipo Famakinwa.Governor of Ondo State who was attending the quarterly meeting for the first time was formally inducted into the forum.The governors have now retreated into a closed-door session.