South Youths on Thursday praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for bringing about the needed change in Nigeria.The youths heaped praises on the leaders of the party for getting Nigeria out of the predicament of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),In a statement by the South-South Youth Leaders Forum, the youths condemned the reported stand of Governor Nyesom Wike concerning the performance of the APC in the country.“Governor Nyesom Wike in his heart of hearts knows the truth and should be man enough to accept the fact that PDP disappointed Nigerians”Signed by the leader of the group, Dr. Uche Amadi, the youths praised the APC for liberating the political space from the suffocating control of the PDP and injecting the needed political and economic re-engineering into governance in the country.They also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for tackling the country’s numerous challenges and building a virile nation for generation yet unborn.“APC is not like PDP. PDP is a discredited platform, a cult house of discord and enmity. APC has a vision and mission. The party will win the 2019 presidential election”.The youths applauded the APC dominated National Assembly for looking into some areas in the 1999 Constitution and addressing the problems confronting Nigeria.Particularly, the youths eulogized the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for bringing his wealth of experience to bear on the party’s administration.“In party politics, members of the party want to be given the chance to make their contributions. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a man of wisdom, dedication and integrity. He is handling the affairs of the party in a pleasant manner”The youths who noted with dismay the unhealthy comments by Timi Frank described Oyegun as symbol of peace, a good manager of men and resources as well as a strong believer in the National Cause.They called on APC members all over the country to continue to have confidence in the ability and capacity of the chairman to move the party to the next level.“Timi Frank has lost relevance. The only value that he has, is that of being a nuisance to the good people of Bayelsa State”“Oyegun, a versatile and time tested technocrat, administrator and a stickler for transparency, is carrying everyone along” the youths added.