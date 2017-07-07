

Two members of the House of Representatives, Mr Diri Duoye and Ms Boma Goodhead from Bayelsa and Rivers states respectively, yesterday, threatened to beat up Mr Razak Atunwa over the invitation extended to former President Goodluck Jonathan to explain his alleged role in OPL 245 Malabu Oil deal.

The drama came as the ex-President’s wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, petitioned Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, asking him to prevail on security agencies to stop harassing her.

Diri Duoye, apparently disturbed as the direct representative of the former President, could not contain his anger any longer and warned Atunwa to be ready for a showdown.

He said: “Why on earth should he (Atunwa) summon a former president to testify? Can such an invitation be extended to former President Obasanjo?”

But another lawmaker from the South West (name withheld) countered: “There’s a window to it, let’s see how it plays out.”

Again, Duoye exploded in anger, saying: “I don’t think I can restrain myself from beating him up. Which window are you talking about? Where is it done that a former President is being ridiculed like this?”

On his part, Boma Goodhead declared in anger: “Is it because it’s Jonathan and he remains a gentleman that he is?”

All attempts to calm down the Bayelsa lawmaker were rebuffed as he beckoned on his colleague from Rivers State to walk out of the session with him.

Most of the lawmakers present at the hearing condemned the move made by the adhoc committee investigating the Malabu Oil deal scam to invite the former President to give evidence.





