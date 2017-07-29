 South African lady narrates how she luckily survived two separate rape attacks | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » South African lady narrates how she luckily survived two separate rape attacks

3:46 PM 0
A+ A-
Rakgadi Boips.
A South African lady staying in the UK took to twitter to disclose how she fought off rapists with a broken Heineken bottle. According to her, the guy who offered her a lift after she trekked almost 6KM on heels after the incident also tried to rape her. Here’s how she narrated the incident;


This morning I had to fight off 3 guys who tried raping me with a broken Heineken bottle












While majority of her followers have shown concern, some feel, she's telling a lie.


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top