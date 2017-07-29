

A South African lady staying in the UK took to twitter to disclose how she fought off rapists with a broken Heineken bottle. According to her, the guy who offered her a lift after she trekked almost 6KM on heels after the incident also tried to rape her. Here’s how she narrated the incident;







This morning I had to fight off 3 guys who tried raping me with a broken Heineken bottle

My jeans are covered in blood. So is my phone 💔 — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

If it wasn't for Thabang locating me so quickly I'd be dead — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

I ran almost 6km in heels to safety guys — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

The guy who also offered me a lift also tried raping me 💔 — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

I'll never feel safe ever again — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

I thought I was going to die. I held onto that broken bottle until Thabang picked me up — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

I never thought this would ever happen to me — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

Now imagine those boys all raped me and I got an STD and couldn't go back to China and finish my degree — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

I cried the whole ride home. He even stopped at a garage and tried comforting me for almost an hour. God bless him. — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

I'll never be the same again. — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

Still can't believe I made it out alive. 3 knives vs one broken bottle and I got away. It was all God. — Rakgadi Boips. (@Boips_Cookies) July 29, 2017

U can't over power 3 men....tell us something else nd not rape shit https://t.co/rqmkX1lhZx July 29, 2017

While majority of her followers have shown concern, some feel, she's telling a lie.