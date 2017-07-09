The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, alleged on Sunday that some people had been paid to denounce the Biafra struggle with a promise by the federal government to accommodate them.In a statement made available to reporters, IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said while the organization would not reprimand those he described as erring elders in public as that would be uncharitable, such people, who he failed to name, needed prayers for their deliverance.He said: “We are not bothered by the antics of those who have been paid to denounce our divine journey to the promised land, including the compromised so called political leaders, the so-called umbrella body and leaders in the comfort zone, who have been promised accommodation in the central government, at their meeting at the villa, if only they denounce us.We hear that they sheepishly agreed. “The whole world knows that they shamelessly accepted the deal to disparage us, so they would be rewarded by the villa. They deserve nothing but our pity and prayers. They are like that proverbial fly which followed the coffin into the grave.Blinded by their greed, they cannot understand when to apply the brakes. “They have played the game for too long that they cannot see that the game is over.When you have consistently betrayed your people for filthy lucre for too long, and got away with it, it is usually difficult to realize that one day the monkey will go to the market and won’t come back. “Those who have traded away our future for a pot of porridge will not repent overnight.We must never get tired of praying for them because it is not in our character to insult these elders and clergymen, even when their treacherous behaviour turns out despicable and nauseating. Please pray without ceasing for these lost elders, we plead.”