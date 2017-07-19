A Dermatologist, Prof. Olayinka Olasode has warned people against skin bleaching, saying a bleached skin was prone to skin cancer, hypertension, diabetics among other diseases.

Olasode, who teaches at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, gave the warning in an interview with Newsmen in Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

She said that skin lightening creams used in the bleaching process contained steroid and hydroquinone which had adverse effect on the skin.

Olasode also told Newsmen that those who engaged in bleaching risked their nails turn brown, body odour, profuse sweat, hot feelings and lacking comfort during the dry season.

The professor stated that the original skin of every human being was for body protection, adding that such skin would lose its immunity to protect the body once bleached.

“We are naturally protected by the original skin. A bleached skin is prone to cancer and other diseases because the chemical used has removed the immunity from the skin,’’ she explained.

She stated that the people needed to be educated on how to take care of their original skin colour from the birth.

“God has a reason for creating us the way it pleases Him. We must cherish our skin, be it black, chocolate, brown or light complexion.

“It is lack of contentment and understanding that make our people use various means to change the colour of their skin. Those involve do so at their detriment.’’

The dermatologist urged people to always use ordinary soap and cream on their skin.



