Amid growing speculations about the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Civil Liberties Organisation, Wilson Durueke, has described the silence on the matter as bad for the country.Durueke, who spoke in Owerri on Thursday, noted that the mystery surrounding Buhari’s ailment and its management might have negative implications for Nigeria.According to the CLO President, Nigerians need to know the health status of their ailing President because of the strategic position he occupies.He said, “First of all, Buhari is the President of Nigeria, any objection is secondary. I am of the school of thought that we ought to know his health status. It will do no harm, but it will help to calm the situation and reassure a lot of people. I don’t subscribe to the view that we should keep silent because rumours are destructive.”The activist noted that since Nigerians had not been getting updates on Buhari’s health condition, it had encouraged speculations, which he described as bad for the interest of the country.While urging the Presidency to take away pride and start giving information on the health condition of Buhari, Durueke recalled that some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, who were in the opposition in 2009, had demanded that the health condition of the late President Musa Yar’Adua must be made public.On the controversy surrounding the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, Durueke urged the Presidency to allow the National Assembly to carry out its constitutional duties without further interference.