A sales girl with Shoprite stores, Mariam Mufutau, has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N553, 956, 000 she realized from sales just one month after she secured employment.

The management of Shoprite Stores in Eti-Osa had reported the case of theft to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ilasan Division, Lekki, Eti-Osa, SP Onyinye Onwuamaegbu.

Following the report, Onwuamaegbu ordered Inspector Orukotan Lonikola to arrest the accused.

During investigation, the accused could not give account of the missing money.

Mufutau was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of felony to wit and stealing.





Police prosecutor, Esther Adesulu informed the court in charge No: J/38/2017 that the accused committed the alleged offence between 1 April and 31 May, 2017 at Shoprite Stores, Eti-Osa during working hours.

Adesulu told the court that the accused betrayed the trust reposed in her as a sales girl by her employer and stole the sum of N535, 956,000 she realized from sales instead of remitting the money into her employer’s account.

She said the management at Shoprite Stores uncovered the fraud when they audited the account.

Adesulu said the offence the accused committed were punishable under section 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.





The accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Magistrate O.O Owunmi granted her to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owunmi adjourned the case till 28 July, 2017 for mention while the defendant was taken to Kirikiri Prison pending when she would be able to fulfill her bail condition.