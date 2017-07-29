The image of a lady which appeared beside a man knocked down by a 4matic Mercedes car, as he was trying to cross to the other side of the road, has left everyone in shock.

According to Facebook user, Ifeanyi Don C, the accident occurred along besalla road in Enugu State. Here’s what he wrote;

“This young man had an accident along besalla road in Enugu State. the road that leads to Government House Enugu. he was knocked down by A 4matic Mercedes car as he was trying to cross to the other side of the road. Many people gathered at the scene. As i came there to see him, i quietly took these three pics and later left. i got to a point and decided to check the pics, believe me, i beheld an image on the picture. it was a woman’s image. please take a close look at the first pics you will see the image i am talking about. it snot a joke! wonders shall never end. brother RIP.”