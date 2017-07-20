The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has alerted the public to what it calls plots by unidentified people to assassinate its embattled leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.The allegation is contained in a statement by its spokesman Ibrahim Musa.The statement reads: “The Islamic Movement in Nigeria is drawing the public’s attention to a mischievous plot by the enemies of peace in Nigeria. This latest plot, as disclosed to us by a reliable source, is a fresh attempt to kill our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, who is being detained illegally, in clear contempt of court’s judgment.“According to the scheme, the operation against IMN will start after a crucial and important “national announcement” is made in the coming days or weeks. Those who hatched the plan want to cash on the political uncertainty they hope the announcement will generate, to finish off the plans they started years back, which culminated in the December 2015 attacks.“By carrying out their plan to kill our leader, and spilling the blood of innocent civilians, they hope to exterminate the movement once and for all.“We also know that troops have been strategically and massively stationed in the major cities this operation will be held; waiting for the day the “special announcement” will be made, so they can kill innocent lives.“We call on the international community to prevail upon the Federal Government to call its security agents, who seem unsatisfied with the souls they massacred in the December 2015 crisis, to order.“Assassination of Sheikh Zakzaky and the murder of members of IMN will not benefit Nigeria and Nigerians. We, therefore, urge them to urgently terminate this scheme. We will remain committed to the peaceful ways of getting justice for victims of the Zaria massacre.“We, therefore, reiterate our demand for the immediate release of our leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, as directed by the court.“People of goodwill, not only in Nigeria, but the world over, are concerned on the fate of the Sheikh who will be 600 days in unjustifiable detention. We want him free now, including his wife and other members of IMN in detention since the Zaria genocide.”