Governor of Borno State and Chairman, Northern Governors forum, Kashim Shettima has, in this video interview with TVC, spoken on the alleged hate audio conversation between him and the Ogun state Governor, Ibukunle Amosun against Ndigbo and Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.Talking about Jonathan, Governor Shettima said the former president is a good man but that, Jonathan is also an honest simpleton.He also talked about his relationship with Ndigbo, Boko Haram and the Chibok Girls.Watch the video below.