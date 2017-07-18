Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that defeated factional leader of the PDP, Ali Modu-Sheriff is and has always been a tool used by a sitting government to disrupt and distabilize opposition parties, arguing that Sheriff had been a mole planted by the APC led government the whole time.He said this in an interview where he pointed out that from the time of Olusegun Obasanjo’s government which he was also a part of, this has been the definition of Sheriff’s role.This follows the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the Ahmed Makarfi’s led care-taker committee When asked what his line of action would have been had Sheriff won Fani-Kayode towed the path of Ekiti state governor, by saying he would have torn and burnt his membership card before walking out of the party.Speaking further, he advised that one way the party can reposition itself ahead of the 2019 general elections is by rallying and bringing together aggrieved members to build a formidabble PDP that can oust the APC.