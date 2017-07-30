The duo, among others,‎ ​including Rep members, ​were attacked by thugs​ ​in Kaduna.





​Sani, in a statement on his Facebook page, said a police officer led the attack.





He wrote: “The invasion of the Kaduna NUJ secretariat by sponsored armed thugs during our press conference was an attempt to kill us in order to silence us. The attack was aided by a police DPO.​

​”​In Kaduna city, a‎t the NUJ state secretariat today,​ ​we held a PRESS conference against attempt by the Governor of Kaduna state and his minions to hijack and destroy the party in the state.

​”​The Governor wanted to write names of his boys and send to Abuja as ‘delegates’ for the Party convention.​ ​Our position is that delegates must be elected and not selected in line with the party’s guidelines for congresses.​ ​

​”​Sponsored armed thugs invaded the venue aided by a police officer​. They damaged vehicles and attacked innocent persons.They injured a journalist leaving him in the pool of his blood​.

“​Present ​at the press conference w​ere ​Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi,​ m​embers of House of reps,​ ​Hon Sani Suleiman,​ ​Hon Isa Ashiru,​ ​Hon Haruna Saeed and other politicians from all the three zones​.

“​Our position is unambiguous, we will not tolerate sadism or fascism in our party. Those afraid of elections deserve no place in a democracy. The struggle is our familiar terrain​”.​



