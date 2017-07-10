A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ahamba, yesterday, said the issue of Biafra has acquired a new meaning which no longer represents only South-easterners who want an independent state.

According to him, the new meaning of Biafra reflects, “protest against imbalance in Nigeria.”

Ahamba made this statement in Owerri, while reacting to the current agitations in the country, especially from the South-East zone.

He said: “the word Biafra is no longer for secessionists or those who want to secede, it is now a word for protest against the imbalance in Nigeria.

“Because we have Biafra in the Middle Belt, South-South, South-West, North-East, among others, they all have their own name. They are those who think that they are not well accommodated in this country. To that extent, I agree with Biafra.”

But he was of the view that the Igbo cannot leave Nigeria for anybody, saying: “To the extent of making me leave Nigeria, I do not agree, I am not leaving this country for anybody because I have invested in it.

“There is nobody who can force me out of this country because I have invested so much. Whatsoever the problem, we shall discuss it, all of us as Nigerians.

“Let me tell you why the sit-at-home order was successful, they put one emotional point in it, honouring the dead, and many stayed at home to honour the dead in the Biafra/Nigeria civil war.

“Let me also say this, it was the Federal Government that created the present impulse by arresting and detaining Kanu against the law. They created sympathy for him.”