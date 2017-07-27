The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has commended the Nigerian senate for rejecting the proposed restructuring of the country, stressing that restructuring will not benefit anyone.



The pro-Biafra group said the decision of the Upper Legislative Chamber to reject the bill makes it clear that Northern Senators have realized that “IPOB remains the only legitimate voice that understands the plight of the masses and prepared to do something about it.”

A statement by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Thursday reads, “We members of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the prophet of our time wish to congratulate the honourable members of the Nigerian Senate for summoning the courage to vindicate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB on the floor of Senate chamber through their rejection of restructuring saga in Nigeria.

“We are equally thanking them for voting down the controversial call for restructuring that cannot benefit anyone in Nigeria. We Biafrans and other sensible Nigerians can now believe that Northern Senators have demonstrated, through their rejection of restructuring, that IPOB remains the only legitimate voice that understand the plight of the masses and prepared to do something about it. Only a referendum can resolve the issue of Biafra not restructure. It remains the only way the masses can decide their future in Nigeria.”

IPOB advised groups like Ohanaeze Ndigbo and PANDEF to accept that only referendum can resolve the problems of the country and decide the future of Nigeria.

The group maintained that senate’s rejection of the proposed restructuring of the country is an indication that Ohanaeze and PANDEF can never be part of Nigeria.

IPOB added, “As a result of the rejection of this restructuring issue on the floor of the Senate chamber, we IPOB now hope that all socio-cultural groups like PANDEF and Ohaneze Ndigbo to come to the inescapable recognition that only a referendum can determine our fate once and for all time and resolve the perennial issue of resource control.

“Nigeria is politically, socially and economically structured by Hausa Fulani oligarchs and cabals in the corridors of power supported by their collaborators British Government to cater for the interest of the very few political criminals and poorly educated few at the top who answer to the title of ‘elite’ with absolutely nothing to offer or show for it. They represent the worst form of mediocrity and arrested development.

“This total rejection of restructuring in Nigeria by honourable Nigeria Senators is a clear indication to all and sundry, mostly the PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo and so called leaders of thoughts and elders in Biafraland that Nigeria can never be one and cannot recognize them as part of Nigeria because most of our people called for Nigeria restructuring before now but Hausa Fulani and their collaborators rejected it.

“It is on record that our leaders, heroes and elders have been calling for this particular restructuring before and after Nigeria independence of which Mrs Margaret Ekpo was the first person who called for it, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in 1945, Isaac Adaka Boro in 1963, Chukwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 1967 that is known today as (Aburi accord) which later led to the massacre and starvation of Biafran children, women in churches, hospitals, schools and market places in cold blood between 1966 and 1970 and lastly Ken Saro Wiwa in 1993 who campaigned vigorously, without a single gun shot, for the survival of his people.

“All these people are Biafrans or better put Eastern Nigerians who saw the decay in the Nigeria system and called for a peaceful settlement that will benefit everybody. But the born to rule mentality of the core North rejected it with impunity. Today they demonstrated it again on the floor of the Senate.”



