The senate has vowed to bring to an end the crisis bedeviling the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) that led to the closure of the institution for almost two years.





Saraki, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Mohammed Isa, reiterated the commitment of the Senate to the quick resolution of the crisis.





“The Senate is touched by the ongoing 2-year strike at LAUTECH. Now that we have taken up this issue, we are not going to stop until action is taken,” Saraki said. “In the past week, I have had the opportunity to speak to the Minister of Education on the issue, and he has reassured me that efforts are being made to bring representatives of both governments together to resolve the ownership affair between the two states.”

He added: “Additionally, we can argue from now until tomorrow about the ownership of the University, however, all parties concerned must know that the LAUTECH’s students and their parents are the ones that are affected by this; hence, swift action must be taken.





“Moving forward, we will continue to fight for the students of LAUTECH so that soon, the doors of that university will be reopened.”

Saraki, who commended the students for their patience and peaceful conduct, also urged them to remain calm, as “there is light at the end of the tunnel. We are on your side.”





Earlier, the Chairman of the Alumni, Professor Sunday, urged the Federal Government, to as a short term solution provide intervention fund to the institution for immediate resumption of academic activities.

He further urged the Federal Government to initiate the process of resolving the ownership tussle of the LAUTECH as permanent solution to the crisis.

Among the delegation were representatives of the institution’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Students Union Government (SUG).