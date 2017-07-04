Senator representing Imo East Senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Samuel Anyanwu has threatened that the Senate will impeach President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive for disobeying the lawmakers.

He gave this threat in his contribution to debates Tuesday over a letter sent to the Senate by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo requesting for the confirmation of Lanre Gbajabiamila as Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

The executive communication which was read by Senate President ignited wild debates, saying that Professor Osinbajo had in the past said, Senate had no power to confirm nominees.

Anyanwu insisted that the function of upper chamber was gradually being taken away, hence, it was time the impeachment of leadership of the country be considered.

“Mr. President, developments have shown that the functions of the legislature was being taken away and if care is not taken, we will impeach the leader,”, he insisted.

He also called for disobedience to EFCC invitation, stating that government was also using the agency to embarrass them.

Dino Melaye on his part, condemned selective approach of the executive, saying EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu who had failed screening should be removed.

He urged government to assigned him a “DPO” job somewhere else.