Following the report of Senator Suleiman Nazif Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission to the Chambers Thursday, the Senate has screened 8 out of 12 recommended by the Committee.

Those screened are…

1. Dr. Mrs. Asmau Sani Maikudi Katsina

2. Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun Ondo

3. Dr. Mahmuda Isah Kebbi

4. Amb. Dr. Rufus Oloruntoyin Lagos

5. Professor Riskuwa A. Shehu Sokoto

6. Barr. Kasim Gaya Geidam Yobe

7. Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa Kano

8. Abdulganiyu Olayinka Raji Oyo

9. Professor Samuel God. Egwu Kogi

10. Barrister Mike Igini Delta

11. Professor Mustapha Zubairu Niger

12. Ahmad Bello Mahmud Zamfara





Four nominees have unresolved issues with a heated debate on that of Lagos state nominee, Dr. Rufus Oloruntoyin as a result of court judgement against him.

Those stepped down for further legislative consultation were Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Zamfara, and Dr. Mahmuda Isah, Kebbi state while the Niger State Representative, Professor Mustapha Zubairu was outrightly rejected.

Meanwhile, Senator Biodun Olujimi who raised objection against the screening of Dr. Rufus Oloruntoyin posited that there was a sworn affidavit against him.

She further explained that the nominee appealed against that, but was thrown out.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, there was court sworn affidavit against Lagos nominee, and I want to seek the leave of the Chambers to step down his screening”, she said.

In his contribution, Senator Olamilekan reminded the Chambers that the man was being reappointed based on his track records, canvassing that Senate should not allow pettiness to override serious issues.

“Mr President, distinguished colleagues, I beg you to leave out partisan politics and allow the screening because we are dealing with serious issues here”, Olamilekan said.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi on his part, stated that the chamber cannot overlook the judgement of the court.

Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio aligned that he should be referred back to the Committee on INEC.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki upheld the decision that only those without encumbrances could be screened which was approved through a voice vote.