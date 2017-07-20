The Nigerian Senate has listed about 42 anti-malaria drugs that have been banned in Europe but are still sold in hospitals and pharmacies in Nigeria.

The lawmakers raised the alarm that all the forty two anti-malaria drugs were still being stockpiled, sold and consumed in the country.

Hence, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), led by Senator Olarewaju Tejuoso, to urgently carry out a holistic investigation into the matter and report back for further action.

Raising the motion earlier, Senator T.A Orji, Abia Central said, “The Senate notes that recently the European Union banned the sale and consumption of 42 Anti-Malaria Drugs in all countries within the European Union.

“It notes that the 42 Anti-Malaria Drugs are: Alaxin 60mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine)B/8; Alaxin oral suspension (dihydroartémisinine) FL/80ml; Amodiaquine 200mg compressed B/1000; Amodiaquine 200mg compressed B/1000; Arinate 100mg tablet (artésunate) B/6; Arinate 50mg tablet (artésunate) B/6; Arsumax 50mg tablet (artésunate) B/12; Artemax 60mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B/8; Artémédine 40mg capsule (artemether) B/12; Artémédine 50mg tablet (artemether) B/12; and Artenam 50mg tablet (artemether) B/14.





“Also on the list are Artenam 60mg tablet (artemether) B/8; Artésiane 300mg child powder oral suspension (artemether) FL/38g; Artésunate 100mg compressed B/120; Artésunate 50mg tablet B/120; Artexin 60mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B/8; Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/9; Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/25 blisters.”





Others include: Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/55 blisters; Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiquine) B/24; Camoquin 600 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B/3; Camoquin oral suspension 50mg/ 5ml (amodiaquine) FL/60ml; Cotecxin oral suspension (dihydroartémisinine) FL/80ml; Cotecxin 60mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B/8; Daraprim tablet (pyriméthamine) B/30; and Falcinil 50mg tablet (artésunate) B/12.