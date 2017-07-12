The Senate on Tuesday received a petition against Kogi state Chief of Staff, Mr. Edward Onoja involving a fraud of N53 million when he worked with Guarantee Trust Bank PLC.

While submitting the petition against Mr. Onoja by Senator Hamman Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district, he explained that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had sometime ago invited Onoja, but was let off the hook.

Admitting the petition in line with the Senate rules, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki asked the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions headed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu representing Imo East Senatorial district to do a thorough investigation and revert to the Chambers.





The petition was, however, coming at a time the National Assembly was entangled in a face-off with Kogi state government over the circumstances surrounding Dino Melaye’s recall.





The Chief of Staff to governor Yahaya Bello worked with Guarantee Trust Bank PLC before being appointed into office.

It was learnt that Mr. Edward Onoja worked closely with the Kogi Governor who was a transporter and it was believed that they had good relationship for a long time.