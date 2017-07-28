Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC -Sokoto North) has said that the Senate has amended the Universal Education Act to ease pressure on states in accessing funds for infrastructure development in schools.Wamakko who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, made the disclosure in a statement issued by his media aide, Bashir Mani on Friday in Sokoto.He said the Compulsory, Free, Universal Education Act 2004 was amended on Thursday, and now has provision which made primary and secondary education free and compulsory in the country.“It seeks to increase the block grant contribution of the Federal Government to education, just as it seeks to reduce the contribution of the state governments.”This is aimed at reducing the current situation where most states are unable to access the grant owing to their inability to contribute the 50 percent of the total cost of projects as its commitment in its execution.”The two per cent budgetary allocation to Universal Basic Education Commission by the Central Government is now increased to three per cent.”The bill provides free and compulsory education for all Nigerian children from primary up to secondary schools,” he said.