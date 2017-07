President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon received some governors from the six geo-political regions in the country including two from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). See more photos below:























Recall that a total of seven Governors last night left Nigeria to the UK to see President Buhari. They include: Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, who led the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).