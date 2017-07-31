Security operatives on Sunday stormed the Abuja home of Mary Ekpenyong, an aide to the Senate Minority Leader, and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio.

A private security man guarding the compound located in the Jabi District said the armed men forcibly gained access to the house using metal equipment.

“Six armed persons came to the compound and asked for Madam and I told them the family travelled to Akwa Ibom State”, he told Thisday.

“When I asked them to identify themselves, they shouted at me to shut up. One of them asked me to produce the keys to the house and threatened to deal with me if I don’t oblige them.

“They told me they came to find the stockpile of arms and money hidden in the compound by Akpabio.

“Since I couldn’t produce the keys, they brought out some equipment and forced the doors open and ransacked all the rooms”.