Six inmates of Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have been apprehended for attempting to escape from the prison.It was learnt that the mastermind of the attempted jailbreak, Mr. Victor Tekekuma, blew the prison cell with an improvised explosive device.The bang of the explosion drew the attention of the security operatives who advanced to the scene, leading to the arrest of six of the inmates who wanted to escape.