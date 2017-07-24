 Security agencies foil prison break in Bayelsa | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Security agencies foil prison break in Bayelsa

3:42 PM 0
A+ A-

Six inmates of Okaka Prisons in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have been apprehended for attempting to escape from the prison.


It was learnt that the mastermind of the attempted jailbreak, Mr. Victor Tekekuma, blew the prison cell with an improvised explosive device.

The bang of the explosion drew the attention of the security operatives who advanced to the scene, leading to the arrest of six of the inmates who wanted to escape.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top