Tragedy occurred on Thursday in Umuguma, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, after a three-storeyed building under construction collapsed, trapping a number of persons.The building was located near Imo Foundation and Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, in the Owerri metropolis.As of the time our correspondent visited the site, the premises was deserted as security men prevented access into it. No rescue worker was seen.According to a resident of the area, they were inside their homes when they suddenly heard a loud crack only to rush out from their houses to see that the building hitherto under construction, had collapsed.The woman, who declined to reveal her name, said, ‘’We just heard a loud noise and we quickly came out. We saw that it was the house under construction had collapsed. It sank to the ground, leaving the roof on top of the rubble.“I have been hearing about collapsed building, but this one is incredible.’’Asked if people were staying or living there, she said, “We know that people do stay there, but we don’t know whether people were there or not as of the time the building collapsed.”Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We heard that some people were trapped there, but we cannot verify it as rescue has yet to start.’’The state police command had yet to react to the incident as of the time of going to press.