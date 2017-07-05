Following the dismissal of Senator Sani Danaladi, representing Taraba North, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Senate, on Wednesday, declared Shuaib Isah Lau as a replacement.



Recall that, the Supreme Court, on Friday 23rd June, 2017, ordered Senator Sani Danladi (Taraba North), to vacate his seat immediately and refund all salaries and allowances he received within 90 days.

This was contained in the judgement of the court on the appeal filed by Shuaibu Lau challenging the decision of the court of appeal that had upturned his victory during the primary that he was wrongfully substituted.

The Supreme Court, therefore, directed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to issue a Certificate of Return to Lau and withdraw the Certificate earlier issued the former Deputy Governor of Taraba state.