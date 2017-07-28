The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to social media attacks on his personality by a primary school teacher in Kwara state, Baba Biodun.

Biodun was arraigned yesterday before a Magistrate Court in Ilorin presided over by Ahmad Dasuki for allegedly calling Saraki a ‘Bastard’ and making inciting posts on Facebook against him.

This was consequent to a suit filed by Jimoh Adesina, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Following Biodun’s arraignment, it was rumoured in some quarters that he has been relieved of his appointment in the state civil service.

However, the Senate President who denied having any hand in Biodun’s arraignment also dismissed the sack rumours.

He said on Friday morning: “My attention has just been drawn to an entirely untrue story about a civil servant being sacked for criticizing me.

“As a public servant who has subjected me to the service of my country, I face criticism every day from many quarters.

“However, this does not deter me. It never has. I learn from the constructive criticisms, and continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to pass our legislative agenda for all Nigerians.

“I use social media. As such, I am a firm believer in freedom of speech and the use of social media to air out views.

“Throughout my time in public office, I have never attempted to stifle anyone’s freedom to speak his/her mind. This can be said of my time as a Governor, as a first time Senator, and now as the Senate President. This will not change