Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to the position of White House press secretary, according to President Donald Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.The move came just hours after former press secretary Sean Spicer announced his resignation, after telling Trump that he strongly disapproved of the decision to hire Scaramucci.Sanders has gained prominence in recent months as she’s taken on more public-facing duties on President Donald Trump’s communications team in the wake of former communications director Mike Dubke’s resignation in May. Unlike many of the president’s top aides, Sanders was bred in politics.She’s the daughter of former Arkansas governor and two-time presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. She served as field director for her father’s 2002 gubernatorial reelection campaign, was the national political director for his 2008 presidential campaign, and headed his 2016 presidential bid.Spicer,according to the New York Times, departed because “he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.”Reports said Scaramucci was given that position yesterday morning.Trump’s communications shop has been a center of turmoil and tension in the White House. Sources have expressed frustration with the communications shop’s performance as the administration has been battered by negative stories about the president’s relationship with Russia, potential conflicts of interest and mismanagement.Spicer came to the White House from the Republican National Committee, where he was communications director. He is a longtime deputy and close ally of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who was RNC chairman before Trump took office.