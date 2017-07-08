The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in collaboration with other security agencies have arrested 87 persons suspected to be members of the gang of ritual killers, Badoo, which has been terrorising residents of Ikorodu and other Lagos communities.Twenty other suspects have also been declared wanted for cultism and kidnapping in the affected areas.The Lagos State Police Command had last Saturday commenced a clampdown on criminals in Ikorodu and its environs, in collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilance groups.Although about 100 suspects arrested during an initial raid were said to have been released after screening, it was gathered that yesterday’s arrests were guided by strong intelligence.For cult-related killings, the police declared Moshood alias Mosho, Alfa a.k.a. King of Boys, Papa, Fela, Alakoto and Chukwudi wanted, while Agbara, O/C, Keremini, Femi alias FM, Pencil, Ogidan, Jaru, Allen, Bush, Happiness, Fagbo, Junior, Nuru and Jamiu are wanted for kidnapping.Those arrested were said to have been caught during an all-night operation on suspected Badoo hideouts at Owutu and Odogunyan.Urging the public to provide useful information that could lead to their arrests, the police noted that the people that had been arrested or declared wanted were all Ikorodu residents.A police source said: “The raid was an extensive operation on the two areas – Odongunyan and Owutu. The operation was necessitated by more intelligence on the membership of the dreaded cult group and their mode of operation.“Before the operations, the police in conjunction with members of the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Army, Lagos Neighbourhood Security Corps (LNSC) and Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) met with herbalists and babalawos in Ikorodu and its suburbs on the need to collaborate to wipe out the cult group.”At the meeting, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Fatai Owoseni, represented by the officer in charge of operations, Imohimi Edgal, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), was said to have warned the native doctors and local vigilantes to eschew jungle justice.”