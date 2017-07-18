The first runner-up in the September 2016, governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr. Olusegun Abraham, has commended the ruling of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the application for stay of court proceedings filed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.The appellate court sitting in Abuja had on Monday struck out the application for stay of court proceedings filed by the governor against his opponent at the APC primary in 2016.Akeredolu won the primary and later became the governor of the state after winning the governorship election in November 20, 2016.Abraham had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the election of Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC in the last governorship election.The court, however, adjourned the suit filed by Abraham indefinitely to await the decision of the Court of Appeal on the fundamental issue of service and of stay of proceedings.Reacting to the appeal court ruling in a statement issued in Akure, Abraham described the ruling as a “quit notice” to the governor and his supporters, saying the ruling was a clear indication that democracy was being strengthened and becoming more people-oriented.In the statement signed by the Director General of Abraham Support Group, Mr. Kunle Davies, the APC governorship aspirant added that the ruling was a victory for all members of the APC locally and in the Diaspora.The statement added, “The events leading to the 2015 Ondo State APC primary is still fresh in our memories. The unilateral act of our party national chairman to submit the name of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the party contrary to the decision of the party’s Appeal Committee and the National Working Committee is also fresh in our memories.“This is a quit notice to Mr. Akeredolu and his members to vacate the state house that was acquired illegally.”He appealed to all members and supporters of the APC in the state to remain calm and be prayerful, saying it is a family issue that would soon be resolved by the court.