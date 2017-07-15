President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and head coach of the national team, Gernot Rohr, have paid a visit to Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme.The two men travelled to London to see Ikeme, who returned abnormal blood tests at the start of their pre-season and was confirmed to be suffering from cancer.The Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.A picture of the three men was posted on the NFF’s official Twitter page on Friday.Ikeme has made seven appearances for the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2015.